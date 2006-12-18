Romania urged to adopt European system of management

BUCHAREST (Xinhua) -- Romania was urged to adopt the system of European affairs management on Sunday, in the run-up to its accession to the European Union on Jan. 1, 2007. The new European commissioner representing Romania, Leonard Orban, told a press conference that "it is necessary to adopt with maximum emergency a decision on the system of European affairs management, both at governmental level and the parliamentary one."

Once integrated into the EU, Romania will enjoy big advantages which, however, can be maximized or remain limited according to the actions taken by the Romanian authorities, the commissioner said. He stressed that "it depends on us to move more rapidly, to be more efficient."

Orban said that he was still waiting for a public debate and the adoption of Romania's Post-Accession Strategy.

At the moment, the "debate on the European issues lacks completely," he deplored, but promised that, in order to give an impetus to communication and debate, he would be extremely presentin Bucharest and other Romanian cities.

He also advised the nation to do more for multilingualism, which was approved by the European Parliament on Tuesday.

In reference to his office work in 2007, Orban said it will focus on the European Constitution and the continent's economic competitiveness, with "approximately 30-40 percent of the activity as commissioner," and the rest on all decisions taken at the level of the European Commission.

"All commissioners are equal, and decisions are taken on mutual agreement," he added.