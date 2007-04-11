NASA aims for June shuttle launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- NASA has pushed back the launch of space shuttle Atlantis until at least early June so that technicians can finish repairing its hail-damaged fuel tank, officials said.

The new launch date was set for no earlier than June 8 — a nearly three-month delay for the first shuttle mission of the year.

NASA had been trying to decide whether to finish repairing the tank and use it for Atlantis' mission or swap it out with another tank. But NASA managers said they were pleased with the progress of repairs that already have been made.

"We don't see any show stoppers in front of us, but we understand there still is quite a bit of work to do on the tank," said Bill Gerstenmaier, NASA's associate administrator for space operations.

Golf ball-sized hail left thousands of dents on the foam insulation on Atlantis' fuel tank as it sat on the launch pad in February. The space shuttle was rolled off the launch pad and sent back for repairs, forcing NASA to miss the original March 15 launch date.

During their 11-day mission, Atlantis' crew will deliver a new pair of solar arrays to the space station and fold up an old pair of solar panels. Atlantis' six astronauts were in "good spirits," said Wayne Hale, space shuttle program manager.

"They're happy to spend a little more time in training but they're anxious to fly," he said.

A June launch of Atlantis pushes back the flights of the three other shuttle missions that NASA still hopes to launch this year.

It also delays by more than a month the return of U.S. astronaut Sunita "Suni" Williams, who is living at the international space station 220 miles above Earth. She is to return on Endeavour, the second shuttle mission of the year, whose launch was pushed back from the end of June to early August.

Williams, who has been living at the space station since December, is expected to break the U.S. record for continuous time in space. Her current crew mate, Michael Lopez-Alegria, will set that record when he returns to Earth next week in a Russian Soyuz vehicle with 214 days in space. The longest stay in space was 437 days by Russian Valeri Polyakov. "It doesn't really matter. I have lots to do up here," Williams told reporters Tuesday via satellite before NASA announced its launch decision. "For me, it won't really change the way I operate here."

Gerstenmaier said Williams could return on Atlantis if it looks like the launch of Endeavour is going to be delayed past August.

The shuttle's foam insulation is used to prevent dangerous ice from building up on the tank during fueling on the launch pad.