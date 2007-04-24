AFC match commissioner Jaroudi passes away

KUALA LUMPUR (the-afc.com) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announces with great sadness the demise of AFC elite match commissioner Fouad Jaroudi of Lebanon on Monday in Tehran.

Jaroudi, who was in Tehran to officiate in today’s AFC Champions League match between Sepahan (Iran) and Al Ain (UAE), died after suffering a heart attack in his hotel room.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The 56-year-old Lebanese was an able match commissioner and officiated in several AFC competitions with a high level of efficiency, building a reputation for himself as an expert in the field.

“The untimely death of Fouad Jaroudi is shocking and we will miss his services. He was an excellent match commissioner with an eye for details which ensured smooth operations even in pressure-filled situations,” said AFC Assistant General Secretary and Director of Competitions Carlo Nohra.

AFC extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jaroudi and the Lebanese Football Federation (LFF).