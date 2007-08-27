Afghanistan’s opium production doubles in two years

KABUL (AFP) -- Afghanistan’s opium production has doubled in two years, reaching a new high in 2007, with the country almost the exclusive supplier of the world’s deadliest drug, the United Nations announced Monday.

Production was estimated to have jumped 34 percent this year over last with the number of heroin labs also increasing, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in its Annual Opium Survey.The southern province of Helmand had meanwhile become the world’s biggest source of illicit drugs, surpassing the output of entire countries.The production of opium, used to make heroin, had soared to “frightening record levels in 2007,” the UNODC said in a statement on the survey.The amount of Afghan land used for growing opium was now larger than the combined total used to grow coca -- the raw ingredient for cocaine -- in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, it said.The total opium harvest for the year was estimated at 8,200 tones, up from 6,100 tones last year, a 34 percent spike, it said. The harvest normally ends around late July.The area planted with opium poppies had risen to 193,000 hectares (476,710 acres) from 165,000 last year, representing a 17 percent rise, it said.Afghanistan had become “practically the exclusive supplier of the world’s deadliest drug”, accounting for 93 percent of the global opiates market, the survey said.The survey outlined several other disturbing findings.About 80 percent of opium poppies were grown in a handful of provinces along the border with Pakistan that see the worst unrest.Helmand, where opium cultivation rose by 48 percent, has become the worlds biggest source of illicit drugs, surpassing the output of entire countries like Colombia (coca), Morocco (cannabis) and Myanmar (opium) which have populations up to 20 times larger, the UNODC said.There were also important opium and heroin markets in the province.Fourteen percent more of the population was involved in opium cultivation this year than last, the report said, despite campaigns to persuade farmers to choose legitimate crops.The gross income from a hectare of opium was 4,600 dollars, compared to 530 dollars for wheat, it said.However, while production had soared across the country 13 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces were now opium-free, double the number of last year