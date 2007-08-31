Britain remembers princess Diana, 10 years after her death

LONDON (AFP) -- Princes William and Harry led tributes Friday to their late mother, princess Diana, on the 10th anniversary of her death at a service attended by senior royals and Diana's friends and family.

William and Harry, who were just 15 and 12 when their mother died following a high-speed car crash in Paris, have spent months arranging the service at the Guards Chapel, near Buckingham Palace in central London.Some 500 high-profile guests attended the memorial service, including Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, Prime Minister Gordon Brown and his predecessor Tony Blair.Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, whose funeral address criticized the royal family, and two sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, also presented.Diana's death generated an unprecedented outpouring of public grief in Britain.One million people took to the streets of London for the funeral and some say the episode changed the country.Diana fans have already pinned flowers and poems to the gates of her former home, Kensington Palace in London, where a carpet of flowers built up after her death, and are expected to hold their own mini-service later in the day.A YouGov poll published in The Daily Telegraph on Friday suggested that ""respect"" for the royal family had dipped to 49 percent -- a historic low.Journalist Julie Burchill, who has written a biography of Diana, wrote in a special supplement in Britain's biggest-selling newspaper, the Sun, Friday that ""she was one of us"".Kensington Palace is also hosting an exhibition in her memory, as is London's National Portrait Gallery.Diana's childhood home, Althorp, in central England, where she is buried, is breaking with tradition by opening to the public on the anniversary