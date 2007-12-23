No limits to Iran-Thailand cooperation

Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nitya Pibulsonggram has said that nothing would prevent expansion of his country's ties with Iran.

In a meeting on Sunday with the outgoing Ambassador of Iran to Bangkok, Mohsen Pak-Ayeen, the minister added that Thailand welcomes promotion of cooperation with Iran in various areas.Iran is a peace-loving country with an ancient civilization which plays an important role on the international scene, he said, adding that Tehran and Bangkok enjoy suitable grounds for further bolstering of bilateral cooperation.Pak-Ayeen, for his part, said that expansion of ties with Asian countries is on the agenda of Iran's foreign policy and expressed hope that relations between Iran and Thailand would receive further boost in various political, economic and agricultural fields.The envoy stressed that Iran's nuclear activities have been carried out for peaceful purposes, saying, ""Iran has had a very active and rational attitude toward the West with the aim of building confidence, but it believes that confidence-building is a two-way street and both parties should be committed to their responsibilities.""He stated that the West's use of double standards would bear no results and urged a fair and peaceful approach in dealing with Iran's nuclear case as well as other crises in the Middle East.(Source: Press TV)