Lebanese army arrests 17 over deadly riot

BEIRUT (AFP) -- Lebanon's army arrested 17 people on Saturday, including several soldiers, over the shooting deaths of seven people during protests in Beirut that raised fears of civil unrest in a country already gripped by political crisis.

""In light of the events that took place on January 27 in the region of Mar Michael and Shiyah and that led to the deaths of seven civilians and left a number of people injured, including soldiers, the military police ordered these arrests,"" a statement said.Those detained included three officers, two non-commissioned officers, six soldiers and another six civilians.The statement said some were arrested for causing public disorder and several for illegally carrying weapons.It said 29 civilians, including five minors, had been released after questioning, while the identities of another three suspected of having incited violence were being checked.The statement said 85 civilians and 120 soldiers had been questioned, and that weapons seized were being tested to see if they had been fired.All of those who died in the riots were Shiite Muslims, including two from the leading party Hezbollah and two from Amal. The seventh victim was a rescue worker who later died from his wounds.Shiite party Hezbollah, which is engaged in a power struggle with the Western-backed ruling coalition, blamed the government for last week's unrest.Ali Ammar, a Hezbollah deputy, accused the army of indiscriminately firing at the protesters and said the military was being used as a pawn by the coalition.