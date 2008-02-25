West should deal with Iran nuclear issue logically: official

TEHRAN - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Deputy Director Mohammad Saeedi has urged the Western powers to stop inventing pretexts to pressure the Islamic Republic and to adopt a logical approach to Iran’s nuclear drive.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Mohamed ElBaradei presented a report on Iran’s nuclear program to the IAEA Board of Governors on Friday which vindicated the country by reaffirming its nuclear transparency.“The agency has been able to continue to verify the non-diversion of declared nuclear material in Iran,” ElBaradei said in the report.In an interview with Iranian state TV on Sunday night, Saeedi criticized some member states of the Board of Governors for refusing to respect the IAEA’s statement confirming the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.“Iran has fulfilled its commitments to the agency and has cleared up all the ambiguities. Thus, any effort to issue a new resolution is illegal,” he asserted.“The behavior of some members of the Board of Governors shows that they do not want to accept ElBaradei’s report, but we expect the Westerners to adopt a logical approach toward Iran’s program.”The official said the report leaves no pretext for Westerners to seek further sanctions against the country and urged the major powers to resolve differences through negotiations “so that the interests of both sides will be protected.”Some countries are still calling for new sanctions against the Islamic Republic, but threats cannot make the Iranian nation relinquish its inalienable right, Saeedi stated.“ElBaradei submitted three reports on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program in September and November 2007 and February 2008. In his last report, he has clearly stated that the modality plan Iran and the agency agreed upon has been concluded and no ambiguity has remained.”“In September and November 2003 there was a new wave of concern, which resulted in the first UN resolution being issued against us. Thus, it was agreed that the third report would discuss Iran’s answers to the remaining questions,” he explained.According to the action plan, Iran was legally responsible to address the ambiguities surrounding plutonium, P-1 and P-2 centrifuge machines, the source of uranium contamination found at Tehran University, metal uranium, and the Gachin mine, he added.Saeedi also called on veto-wielding UN Security Council members Russia and China to defend Iran’s right to utilize civilian nuclear energy in the face of the Western powers’ calls for tougher sanctions against the country.“Iran has so far acted independently, but we have tried to make use of the potential of some countries. Big countries like Russia and China have the potential to play a constructive role at international venues. This doesn’t mean that we want to count on these countries because we only rely on our nation’s willpower and the brilliant leadership of the Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei),” he added.---------- Iran should not view IAEA report with optimismHowever, international affairs expert Ali Khorram expressed skepticism about how the major powers will evaluate the recent IAEA report on Iran’s nuclear program.“Although the report confirms that Iran has answered the six questions raised by the IAEA, it does not declare that Iran’s nuclear dossier has been closed. Iran’s current nuclear negotiators should not view ElBaradei’s reports with very much optimism,” Khorram told the Mehr News Agency on Monday.He stated that although the latest report confirms the conclusion of the modality agreement, it contains more negative points compared to the IAEA’s November statement. In other words, the IAEA director general has raised new questions about Iran’s nuclear activities, Khorram added.These negative points can overshadow the positive part of the report and can even compel the undecided members of the UN Security Council, like Libya, Indonesia, South Africa, and Vietnam, to positively respond to U.S. calls for tougher sanctions against Iran, he stated.There is no point in celebrating the IAEA’s findings as the report has not clearly confirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, Khorram observed.The 5+1 group (five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) are going to hold talks on Thursday on Iran, and the negative points of the report could provide the pretext for gaining China and Russia’s consent to new sanctions against the country, he said