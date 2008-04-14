Taiwan economic plan gets China boost

TAIPEI (AP) – Taiwan’s President-elect Ma Ying-jeou received a huge gift over the weekend — support from China’s leader for two of Ma’s proposals that could boost tourism and the island’s economic growth.

At a historic meeting with Taiwan’s incoming vice president, Chinese President Hu Jintao endorsed two of Ma’s key proposals, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said: opening up Taiwan to more Chinese tourists and allowing weekend charter flights.Direct air travel across the Taiwan Strait has been banned since the two sides split amid civil war in 1949.The Hu meeting with incoming Vice President Vincent Siew took place on the sidelines of the Boao Trade Forum on the Chinese island of Hainan.Hu’s decision to meet with Siew gave the normally low-key meeting huge symbolic importance — particularly after the extended Chinese boycott of outgoing President Chen Shui-bian, whom Beijing loathes because of his pro-independence views. Ma was elected last month on his promise to improve political and economic relations with the mainland.His goals for Taiwan include 6 percent annual economic growth, a jobless rate no higher than 3 percent, and per capita income doubling in eight years to $30,000. The economy grew 5.7 percent last year, though the average for Chen’s eight-year presidency will probably be less than 4.5 percent.The core of Ma’s economic program involves public and private investments in a number of long-term infrastructural and industrial projects — investments that could well push Taiwan’s budget deficit farther into the red.At the forum, Siew invited the cash-rich Chinese to invest in some of the projects. Taiwanese officials said they expressed some initial interest.Ma has also promised to bolster Taiwan’s flagging tourism industry — an area that could generate immediate revenues, if Beijing agrees to a large-scale tourist outflow. According to Ma’s plan, 1 million Chinese would visit Taiwan each year, generating $1 billion in revenues.“Taiwan’s high-tech and other exports could suffer a decline amid the global economic slowdown, but the drop would be partially offset by tourism,” said Norman Yin, an economist with Taiwan’s National Chengchi University.Chinese tourism needs better air service to flourish, and the extension of existing holiday charter service to weekends — endorsed by Hu — seems a good step in that direction. Ma has also promised to push for the launching of regular commercial flights, though he does not believe they can start before the second half of next year.Despite the political tensions of the Chen years, economic ties between China and Taiwan are already flourishing — at least statistically. Taiwanese companies have invested more than $100 billion on the mainland and in 2007 bilateral trade exceeded $80 billion — mostly Taiwanese exports.