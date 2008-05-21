Iran’s diplomatic package for constructive negotiations

Stressing on the respect for the principles of justice, abidance by law, recognition of the rights of nations, respect for the sovereignty of states, reinforcement of regional and international peace, abstaining from monopolistic actions and threats, respect for democracy, human values, and cultures of different nations; and rejecting the injustice and lawless behaviors towards the rights of nations;

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that there is an extensive range of issues such as security issues, regional and international developments, nuclear energy, terrorism, democracy, etc. that provide a substantive potential for cooperation.To the above are added other fields that include drug control, environmental conservation, and economic, technological commercial especially energy — cooperation, that provide other excellent possibilities and avenues for constructive cooperation.Therefore, in view of the developments that have unfolded internationally and across the region, there is a need for a new and a more advanced plan for interaction. In this new round of negotiations, the main objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to reach a comprehensive agreement, one that is based on collective goodwill -- that will help to establish long-term cooperation between the parties, and will contribute to the sustainability and strength of regional and international security and a just peace.We also believe that in its later stages, the negotiations have the capacity to invite other capable and interested states to join it and explore the possibility of cooperation within parameters of the package. The main outcome of this new round of negotiations would be an agreement on “collective commitments to cooperate on economic, political, regional, international, nuclear, and energy security issues.Therefore, we are willing to start wide-ranging and comprehensive negotiations on the following issues:A-- Political and Security Issues:1- One of the most important concerns of humanity is the need to protect the rights and dignity of human being and respect for the culture of other nations. A dialogue, for the appropriate realization of this, is necessary.2- Talks on bolstering a just peace and advancement of democracy in the region and around the world. The talks will be based on:# Respect for the rights of nations and their national interests # Support for the national sovereignty of states — based on democratic methods # Prevention of terrorism and its contributing factorsOn the above basis, the Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to enter into talks on cooperation to strengthen a just peace and bolster the stability and the advancement of democracy in regions that suffer from instability, militarism, violence and terrorism. Such cooperation can take place in different parts of the world — more specifically in the Middle East, the Balkans, Africa, and Latin America. Cooperation to assist the Palestinian people to find a comprehensive plan -- one that is sustainable, democratic, and fair to resolve the 60-year-old Palestinian issue can become a symbol of such collaboration.3- Fighting common security threats, and talks and collective collaborations on combating the factors which contribute to and create security threats, including:- Terrorism - Drugs - Illegal immigration - Organized crimesB- Economic Issues:1- Cooperation on the provision of energy and its security — in the fields of production, provision, transportation and consumption2- Cooperation on trade and investment3- A common effort to help fight poverty in less developed countries and to reduce the divide between social classes4- Reducing the impact of sharp price fluctuations and retooling global monetary and financial arrangements to benefit the nations of the worldC- The Nuclear Issue:With regard to the nuclear issue, Iran is ready -- in a comprehensive manner and as an active and influential member of the NPT and the IAEA -- to consider the following issues:1- Obtaining a further assurance about the non-diversion of the nuclear activities of different countries2- Establishing enrichment and nuclear fuel production consortiums in different parts of the world -- including Iran3- Cooperation to access and utilize peaceful nuclear technology and facilitating its usage by all states4- Nuclear disarmament and establishment of a follow up committee5- Improved supervision by the IAEA over the nuclear activities of different states6- Joint collaboration over nuclear safety and physical protection7- An effort to encourage other states to control the export of nuclear material and equipmentD- Within the parameter of this package, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to start serious and targeted negotiations to produce a tangible result. The negotiations can he evaluated after a specific period of time (a maximum of 6 months) to decide about its continuation.(Source: Institute for Science and International Security)