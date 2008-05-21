Flamini speaks of dream AC Milan move

ROME (AFP) -- AC Milan's latest signing Mathieu Flamini has spoken about his decision to leave Arsenal, saying that only a dream move to the Italian giants could have tempted him away from London.

The 24-year-old Frenchman on Monday signed a four-year deal on a free transfer to the Milan club, after successfully completing a medical.“I always thought Milan would be my first choice if I had to leave Arsenal,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday.“I didn't do it for money. I don't want to brag, but I had lots of offers. If I chose Milan it was because it is every player's dream.”The Frenchman - who signed for the Gunners in 2004 - had turned down a new deal offered by manager Arsene Wenger prior to his contract running out at the end of the season.“It was not easy to make the decision to leave London, but I knew what I wanted,” he added.AC Milan failed to make the cut for next season's Champions League competition after finishing fifth in the Scudetto, and will now compete in the UEFA Cup.