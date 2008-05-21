Flamini speaks of dream AC Milan move
May 22, 2008 - 0:0
ROME (AFP) -- AC Milan's latest signing Mathieu Flamini has spoken about his decision to leave Arsenal, saying that only a dream move to the Italian giants could have tempted him away from London.The 24-year-old Frenchman on Monday signed a four-year deal on a free transfer to the Milan club, after successfully completing a medical.
“I always thought Milan would be my first choice if I had to leave Arsenal,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday.
“I didn't do it for money. I don't want to brag, but I had lots of offers. If I chose Milan it was because it is every player's dream.”
The Frenchman - who signed for the Gunners in 2004 - had turned down a new deal offered by manager Arsene Wenger prior to his contract running out at the end of the season.
“It was not easy to make the decision to leave London, but I knew what I wanted,” he added.
AC Milan failed to make the cut for next season's Champions League competition after finishing fifth in the Scudetto, and will now compete in the UEFA Cup.