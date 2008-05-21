Sepahan held to draw by Quruvchi

TEHRAN --Iran’s Sepahan football team held to a 1-1 draw by Quruvchi of Uzbekistan here in Tehran at the Azadi Stadium on Wednesday.

Sepahan had already failed to qualify for the next stage. It played with a combination of young and old players in this ceremonial game.Jalaledin Ali-Mohammadi put Sepahan ahead two minutes into the game but Gochguliyev Gochguly leveled the match in the 71 minute.The 2007 AFC Champions League runner-up finished second in Group A with seven points behind Quruvchi with 13 points