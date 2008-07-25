Iranian Hercules calls it a day

Tehran Times Sports Desk

@T= TEHRAN – Two-time Iranian Olympic gold medalist Hossein Rezazadeh pulled out of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on Thursday due to an injury.The world's strongest man, who won gold medals in Sydney and Athens, has finally called it a day. The 30-year-old Rezazadeh has not taken part in international competition since he injured his knee last year.President of Iran's Weightlifting Federation had earlier told media that Rezazadeh would participate in the event.“Rezazadeh will undoubtedly take part in the Olympics. He is in shape and set to win the third Olympic gold medal in Beijing,” Bahram Afsharzadeh told the Mehrnews correspondent last month.Rezazadeh nicknamed the Iranian Hercules has already won two gold medals in Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympics.Iranian weightlifter Rashid Sharifi replaces world champion Hossein Rezazadeh to represent his country in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the Press TV reported on Friday.“Sharifi, who is a young and promising weightlifter and an Asian champion, will replace Rezazadeh to participate in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games,” Head of Iran's Weightlifting Federation Bahram Afsharzadeh said on Thursday.Sharifi clinched the Asian championship after lifting the 426 kg total (190 and 236 kgs snatch and clean jerk respectively) in the 39th Asian Weightlifting Championship in Kanazawa, Japan last May.