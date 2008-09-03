BIPC earns $457m in past 2 months
September 4, 2008 - 0:0
TEHRAN -- The Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company (BIPC) has earned $457 million in foreign currency income over the past two months.BIPC exported $227 million worth of its gas and petrochemical products to Asian and European countries in the Iranian month of Tir (June 21-July 21) and $230 million in the Iranian month of Mordad (July 22-August 21).
Ethane, propane, butane, pentane, ethylene and benzene can be named as the major exported petrochemical products