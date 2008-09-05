John McCain has accepted the Republican Party's candidacy for the White House in a speech to cheering supporters at the party's national convention.

He vowed to bring change to government, restore the people's trust in the party and to fight for a better nation.Praising his running mate Sarah Palin, he said she was the right person to help him bring change to Washington.The Arizona senator said he respected Democratic rival Barack Obama and would seek a bipartisan approach to politics.Presenting himself once again as a maverick, he pledged to fight corruption, whether Democratic or Republican, and make sure that he worked for the good of the American people.""Let me offer an advance warning to the old, big spending, do nothing, me first, country second Washington crowd: change is coming,"" McCain told the crowds in St. Paul, Minnesota.In a criticism of his own party, he said he would ""fight to restore the pride and principles"" of the party, damaged after some Republicans gave in to ""the temptations of corruption"".""We're going to recover the people's trust by standing up again for the values Americans admire,"" he said. ""The party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan is going to get back to basics.""McCain then turned to attacking the Democrats over taxes and spending, saying they would seek to raise taxes whereas he would keep them low and cut them where possible.Going into some policy specifics, he pledged create new jobs, improve education and to reduce a ""dangerous dependence on foreign oil"" by producing more energy at home, including by drilling new offshore oil wells.McCain promised to take a bipartisan approach to resolving the nation's problems, saying: ""Again and again, I've worked with members of both parties to fix problems that need to be fixed.""That's how I will govern as president. I will reach out my hand to anyone to help me get this country moving again.""I have that record and the scars to prove it. Barack Obama does not.""After speaking of the five years he spent as a prisoner of war in Vietnam and how that experience had inspired his love of his country, he called on his fellow Americans to fight with him to make it a better one.""Stand up, stand up, stand up and fight. Nothing is inevitable here. We're Americans and we never give up. We never quit. We never hide from history. We make history.""The almost hour-long speech, which ended in the traditional shower of confetti and red, white and blue balloons, brought to a close the party's four-day event.Tested and trueThe BBC's Adam Brookes in St. Paul says McCain's speech was measured and entirely lacking in the sarcasm and vitriol which have been leveled at Obama over the past couple of nights.He said he hated war and would use all America's tools - diplomatic, military and economic - to build what he called a stable and enduring peace, as well as shaking up Washington and including Democrats and independents in a McCain administration.It was all a rather different tone to the Republican politics of the past eight years, and to many of the other speakers at this Republican convention, our correspondent says.There was very little of President George W. Bush in this speech, our correspondent adds, as McCain tries to show that he is his own man and can signify a break with the Bush years.McCain's wife, Cindy, in her speech praised her husband's family values, strength of character, war service and leadership.""If Americans want straight talk and the plain truth, they should take a good close look at John McCain... a man tested and true, who's never wavered in his devotion to our country,"" she said, after arriving on stage flanked by their seven children.Her speech followed the convention's formal nomination of Palin - the Republican Party's first female vice-presidential candidate.Palin becomes only the second woman, the first being Democrat Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, to run for the U.S. vice-presidency.Integrity and courageSpeaking ahead of McCain's address, senior Republicans praised his courage and leadership.Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty, at one point hotly tipped to be McCain's running mate choice, described the Arizona senator's life as ""a testimony to service, duty, courage and common sense"".""In this time, we don't need a president who can just read a poll or momentarily thrill a crowd. We don't need rhetoric or empty promises,"" he said.""We need a president who has the integrity and courage to make the tough choices so America will be stronger and safer.""South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham hailed McCain's determination to back the Bush administration's ""surge"" strategy in Iraq despite the political risks.He introduced a video presenting Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as a ""maverick"" moose-hunter from Alaska who was joining ""the original maverick"" McCain to bring change to Washington politics.In a well-received speech on Wednesday, Palin praised McCain and attacked Obama as having talked of change, but done nothing of substance.President George W. Bush has also strongly endorsed John McCain as the best man to succeed him in the White House.(Source: BBC)