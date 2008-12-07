German ambassador meets Borujerdi

TEHRAN – German ambassador to Tehran Herbert Honsowitz and top lawmaker Alaeddin Borujerdi discussed parliamentary relations, campaign against drug trafficking and terrorism, the future status of Iraq and Afghanistan, and recent developments in the Indian subcontinent following the Mumbai terror acts.

Borujerdi said parliamentary relations can play an effective role in boosting Tehran-Berlin relations in line with the interests of the two countries.Honsowitz also praised close parliamentary contacts between Iran and Germany which he said is being used as an example by other countries.He said a German parliamentary delegation will visit Iran soon and expressed hope that it would open a new chapter in Iran-Germany parliamentary ties.The envoy cited cooperation between Iran and Germany in Afghanistan and efforts to curb drug trafficking as among the major areas for cooperation.Borujerdi, who is the chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also complained about the visit of the MKO leader to Germany, saying it was “unjustified”.He said the visit would leave a bad image in the mind of Iranian people.Honsowitz said Berlin’s policy is to show no leniency toward terrorism and that his country has not had any contact with the MKO under any name.Mojahedin Khalq Organization has been designated as terrorist organization by the European Union.In efforts to remove its name for the terrorist blacklist the MKO has started new moves under new names.