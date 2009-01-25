MP says only Karroubi candidacy is certain in reformist camp

TEHRAN – MP Mohammad Reza Khabbaz said on Sunday that among the potential presidential candidates in the reformist camp only the candidacy of Mahdi Kharroubi is certain.

Karroubi, the secretary general of the National Confidence Party, on declared his official candidacy for the presidential elections on October 12.“From among the reformists, no one will nominate in the presidential elections but Karroubi,” Khabbaz, an NCP member, told the Mehr News Agency.Former reformist president Mohammad Khatami announced on January 12 in Ilam, western Iran, that either he or former Prime Minister Mirhossein Mousavi will run for the presidential post.However, the reformist MP said the candidacy of Khatami and Mousavi are “highly unlikely”