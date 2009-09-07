Muslim world’s largest Quranic complex to be established in Tehran

TEHRAN -- The greatest Quranic complex in the Islamic world to be built in the capital city of Iran, Tehran Municipality spokesman Mohammad-Hadi Ayazi announced here on Sunday.

Its base covers an area of 60,000 square meters and has seven halls featuring Quranic verses, concepts, and themes, Ayazi said.The unique complex of the Islamic world is to be established under the auspices of the Tehran Municipality’s Cultural and Arts Organization, Ayazi added