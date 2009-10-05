Thai industrial estate freeze could hit economy

BANGKOK (AP) -- Thailand's economy, already reeling from political instability and slumping exports, will take another hit if a court's suspension of projects in the country's largest industrial estate isn't overturned, the government said Monday.

A Thai court last week suspended the operating permits of 76 industrial projects at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in the eastern seaboard province of Rayong, following a legal challenge by environmental groups.“If investments are delayed for a year, it would reduce the year's GDP by as much as 0.4 percentage point,” Finance Minister Korn Chatikavanij told reporters in a telephone interview from Istanbul. The total value of the projects is estimated at about 330 billion baht ($9.9 billion).The court injunction prevents all activity, including construction, pending a court ruling on whether government approvals of the projects violated the constitution. A clause in the country's charter says that projects deemed harmful to the environment or public health must be subject to public hearings before approval.The Stop Global Warming Association, an alliance of environmental groups and residents, said state agencies and several ministers failed to follow proper procedures in issuing operating licenses at the estate.The government submitted an appeal on Friday, seeking to reverse the injunction, said the government's spokesman Panitan Wattanayagorn. The government is concerned about the effects on investor confidence and also employment in the area, he said. The estate employs about 100,000 people.Companies which operate at the industrial estate include oil and gas conglomerate PTT and industrial conglomerate Siam Cement.Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is expected to shrink between 3 percent and 3.5 percent in 2009 compared with 2008, The National Economic & Social Development Board, a state-planning agency, said.