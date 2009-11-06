Islamic unity will increase pressure on Israel, Ahmadinejad tells Qatari emir

TEHRAN -- Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has said that unity among Islamic countries, and particularly among Persian Gulf states, would definitely make the situation difficult for the Zionist regime.

Ahmadinejad made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad ibn Khalifa Al-Thani.The two heads of state also discussed ways to expand relations in all areas.Ahmadinejad said Tehran-Doha ties are based on “mutual respect, trust, and brotherhood.”He pointed to the improved political relations between the two countries but noted that they should also make efforts to increase cooperation in other areas.The good relationship between Iran and Qatar will benefit both nations as well as the entire region, the president opined.The Qatari emir described relations between the two countries as strategic, saying, “This strategy will not change.”He also said that Doha wants Tehran to strengthen its ties with Persian Gulf Cooperation Council states and that Qatar is ready to help Iran in this regard.And protecting the interests of Islamic nations is the common goal of Tehran and Doha, the Qatari emir noted.Negotiation best way to promote regional securityIn a separate meeting with the Qatari emir on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki said that regional countries should hold talks and reach a consensus on regional issues in order thwart certain countries’ efforts to sow discord between them.Arranging talks between regional nations is the best way to promote security in the region, Mottaki observed.Pointing to the critical situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan, he criticized certain foreign elements for promoting terrorism and extremism in the region.Commenting on the crises in Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon, he said if an appropriate strategy is not formulated to resolve the crises, the situation will become worse.The two sides also discussed ways to improve bilateral ties and cooperation on international issues.Mottaki said that the Iranian and Qatari private sectors should utilize their great potential to help expand bilateral cooperation in trade, industrial, and infrastructure projects.The Qatari emir stressed the importance of talks between the two countries for the promotion of bilateral cooperation.And the two countries should find ways to strengthen their regional and bilateral relations, he added