Iran to unveil new satellite

TEHRAN - Iranian Communication and Information Technology Minister Reza Taqipour announced on Wednesday that a satellite designed and built by Iranian university students is scheduled to be unveiled during the Ten-Day Dawn.

The Ten-Day Dawn (February 1-11) celebrations are held across the country to commemorate the anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979.Taqipour, who was formerly the director of the Iranian space agency, also announced that some other technological achievements in the areas of communications and information technology will be made public during the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations.A number of computer networks and new IT services will be offered to the public as well, he said.There are some other space achievements that will be announced by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad himself, he added.On December 28, Alireza Rahaii, the president of Amir-Kabir University of Technology (AUT), announced that the production phase of the AUT SAT satellite had begun.The AUT SAT has been designed by the resident scientists and researchers at AUT, he said.The satellite’s total weight will be 70 to 80 kilograms, and when it is launched into orbit, it will be used to assess the damage caused by earthquakes, droughts, and other natural disasters and will contribute greatly to efforts to reduce casualties.