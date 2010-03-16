Aide: Karzai ‘very angry’ at Taliban boss’ arrest

KABUL (Dispatches) – The Afghan government was holding secret talks with the Taliban's No. 2 when he was captured in Pakistan, and the arrest infuriated President Hamid Karzai, according to one of Karzai's advisers.

The detention of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar — second in the Taliban only to one-eyed Mullah Mohammed Omar — has raised new questions about whether the U.S. is willing to back peace discussions with leaders who harbored the terrorists behind the Sept. 11 attacks.Karzai ""was very angry"" when he heard that the Pakistanis had picked up Baradar with an assist from U.S. intelligence, the adviser said. Besides the ongoing talks, he said Baradar had ""given a green light"" to participating in a three-day peace jirga that Karzai is hosting next month.The adviser, who had knowledge of the peace talks, spoke on condition of anonymity because of their sensitivity. Other Afghan officials, including Abdul Ali Shamsi, security adviser to the governor of Helmand province, also confirmed talks between Baradar and the Afghan government.Meanwhile, Karzai’s spokesman Waheed Omar told reporters on Tuesday that “there were no direct contact between the government and Baradar,” denying the latest reports.However, Omar fell short of denying indirect talks saying that he “cannot confirm this.”Several media reports have suggested that Baradar had been in touch with Karzai representatives, but these are the first details to emerge from the discussions. Talking with the Taliban is gaining traction in Afghanistan as thousands of U.S. and NATO reinforcements are streaming in to reverse the insurgents' momentum.Baradar's arrest has already prompted Pakistan and others to stake out their positions on possible reconciliation negotiations that could mean an endgame to the eight-year war.Far from expressing gratitude, members of Karzai's administration were quick to accuse Pakistan of picking up Baradar either to sabotage or gain control of talks with the Taliban leaders.What actually precipitated Baradar's arrest remains a mystery.Some analysts claim Pakistan wanted to interrupt Karzai's reconciliation efforts or force Karzai to give Islamabad a seat at a future negotiating table.Another theory is that Baradar, deemed more pragmatic than other top Taliban leaders, was detained to split him from fellow insurgents.If Karzai was still angry about Baradar's arrest, he didn't show it publicly last week on a two-day visit to Islamabad.Kandahar reinforcementAfghanistan's government will provide more than 1,000 police reinforcements to the southern province of Kandahar after Taliban attacks killed dozens of people there ahead of a coming offensive on the insurgent stronghold, an official said Tuesday.The Ministry of Interior agreed with a provincial request for more security, Kandahar Gov. Tooryalai Wesa said.Some of the 1,100 new Afghan police in Kandahar will come from the capital, Kabul, and some will be recruited and trained locally, Wesa said. It will take a few months to put the new forces in place.Kandahar city's police now number more than 2,000, and U.S. and Canadian trainers have been working to build up a professional force. The police are traditionally one of Afghanistan's least-trusted institutions.Special forces under McChrystalGen. Stanley McChrystal, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, has brought most U.S. special-operations forces under his direct control for the first time, out of concern over continued civilian casualties and disorganization among units in the field.Critics, including Afghan officials, human-rights workers and some field commanders of conventional U.S. forces, say that special-operations forces have been responsible for a large number of the civilian casualties in Afghanistan and operate by their own rules.Photo: Children related to five people, including three women, who died Feb. 12 in a night raid near Gardez in Paktia Province, Afghanistan, stood at their graves last week. (Photo: Jeremy Kelly/The Times of London)