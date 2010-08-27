Plane skids off runaway in Tabriz

TEHRAN - An Iran Aseman Airlines Fokker 100 passenger airplane veered off the airstrip shortly after landing at Tabriz Airport on Thursday night.

Rescue workers were immediately dispatched to the scene and helped the passengers disembark from the plane, local sources said.Two of the passengers sustained minor injuries and received medical attention.According to the passengers, the airplane skidded off the runway about a minute after landing while taxiing to a halt.The slipperiness of the runway due to heavy rainfall is believed to have been the cause of the incident.Meanwhile, two Iranian passenger planes made emergency landings in Istanbul on Thursday due to technical problems.An Iran Air Airbus A300 passenger plane en route from Tehran to Stockholm was forced to make an emergency landing at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport due to technical problems.The plane left Ataturk Airport for its destination two hours later.In a similar incident on the same day, an Airbus A300 passenger plane of Iran’s private airline Mahan Air en route from Tehran to Dusseldorf, Germany, sought permission for an emergency landing at Ataturk Airport after its left engine caught fire in midair.The Airbus A300 had 209 passengers on board. The passengers spent the night at a hotel in Istanbul.There were no reports of any injuries in either of the two incidents