Only Foreign Ministry regulates foreign policy: spokesman

TEHRAN – The Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that that it is the only organ that is tasked to implement foreign policy.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast made the remarks during his weekly press briefing when asked if there is a negation in foreign policy as president has appointed special representatives for foreign policy affairs.“…we believe the Foreign Ministry should not be undermined,” Mehmanparast said.He said it is possible that some foreign policy matters have different aspects which need cooperation of different bodies but “the Foreign Ministry is the only body that makes final decision and implement foreign policy.”Asked about the recent report by the Secretary General of the International Atomic Energy Agency about Iran’s nuclear program, Mehmanparast said “the agency announced, for the 23rd time, that there is no diversion in Iran’s nuclear program.”“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s cooperation with the agency is continuing very well,” he explained.However, he said as usual part of the agency’s report “is non-technical” which is being drawn up under political pressure and this is a weak spot in Amano’s report.Mehmanparast said Iran has had the highest level of cooperation with the IAEA in comparison with other countries and the Islamic Republic will continue its cooperation with the agency like before.On requests by Italian and French foreign ministers who have expressed willingness to meet their Iranian counterpart to discuss the case of Sakineh Mohammadi Ashtiani, a woman arrested on charges of murder and adultery, the spokesman said the fact that some European officials have voiced their readiness to hold talks with the Iranian foreign minister is a positive step especially if they want to hold talks about bilateral and international issues.However, he said it is beneath their dignity if they want to talk about Mohammadi’s case based on “wrong information”, he added.Murder and infidelity are two things Mohammadi is charged with, so such an issue should not be considered a human rights subject, Mehmanparast noted.Initially, the woman was sentenced to stoning for adultery.Mehmanparast said stoning sentence is under review by the Supreme Court but that verdict about her involvement in killing the husband is final.He urged European countries not to confuse murder and adultery with human rights. He asked if it is so then Europe can free all those convicted of murder under the slogan of human rights.Asked what the message of the Iranian president was for the Qatar’s Emir that the emir traveled to Riyadh right after President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad left Qatar, he said, “Our message to our friends is clear. Islamic countries have high potential which must be used through talks in order to create an exemplary region.”On Japan’s economic sanctions on Iran, he said any country, which takes a step against Iran’s interests, will leave a bad legacy and will threaten its economic and trade positions.He said sanctions on Iran are illegal and unfair but Iran will not succumb to any pressure