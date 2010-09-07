The column ‘Persian Press Review’ features the headlines and leading articles carried by Farsi dailies.

Tuesday’s headlines:ARMAN: Some figures can not tolerate peaceful dialogue, says Ayatollah Mahdavi-Kani (chief of the Society of Combatant Clergy)IRAN: Historic record in exports; $100bnTAFAHOM: Implementation of subsidy reform plan will not affect housing price, says head of real estate agencies unionJAM-E JAM: FM Mottaki criticizes those officials who make ill-considered remarks about foreign policy mattersJAHAN-E SANAAT: MPs say they will refer the issue to the Supreme Leader if administration insists on withdrawing the Fifth Development PlanHEMAYAT: Indefinite fate of Fifth Development Plan (2010-2015)KHORASAN: Any Tel Aviv’s military action against Iran will wipe Zionist regime off the map, warns AhmadinejadSHARQ: Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati (Guardian Council chairman) smiles at rumors about his deathHAMSHAHRI: Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy chairman advises IAEA director against raising new issues about Iran’s nuclear programLeading articles:KAYHAN in its editorial has supported the idea of purging university professors who hold alternative viewpoints and replacing them with jihadist and revolutionary academics. The writer highlights the Supreme Leader’s recent remarks about academic and intellectual jihad and says in this jihad, we need professors who are not receptive to aggressive foreign cultures and instead we need brave and self-confident professors who can engage in intellectual jihad with the supporters of the liberal-democracy. The writer goes on to say that Iran does not need academics and intellectuals who constantly talk about our mistakes, weak points, and failures.ARMAN in an article has disapproved of the administration’s request for withdrawal of the Fifth Development Plan (2010-15) and the extension of the Fourth Development plan (2005-10). The administration presented the draft of the fifth plan to the Majlis too late and MPs could not examine the plan in the due time (the implementation of the plan should have begun six months ago) and now that the Majlis is close to approving the plan with some modifications, the administration has called for the withdrawal of the plan. The writer believes that this kind of delays makes planning meaningless, because when a plan is not put into practice on time, the targeted results will not be achieved.KHABAR in a commentary has opined that the number of holidays in Iran is too high and it inflicts serious damages on the national economy. Some officials have proposed that two more days be designated as holidays for the Eid ul-Fitr and if the proposal is approved, there will be 28 national holidays in the Iranian calendar which is too high in comparison with other countries. The writer says according to the official statistics, Iranians’ daily gross domestic product is about 1.2 billion dollars, so calling a new day as holiday causes 1.2 billion dollar damage to the national economy.MARDOMSALARI editorial has lamented that some Iranian journalists do not observe the code of ethics. Some newspapers and journalists due to their connections with certain political groups have forgotten their professional obligations such as honesty, truthfulness and the raising of people’s awareness about political, economic, and social realities. On the other hand, some officials cannot distinguish between constructive criticism and accusation and attack the caring critics. These officials only tolerate and support those who blindly and passionately praise them.QODS editorial entitled “Palestine Is Not Negotiable” has touched on the Palestinian and Israeli leaders’ peace talks and described the move as stillborn. The writer believes that the negotiations are doomed to failure, because Mahmoud Abbas does not represent the Palestinians and they will not support the talks. The writer goes on to say that Israel seeks to rehabilitate its damaged image in the world by participating in the peace talks, but Mahmoud Abbas’s aim is not clear. Is he going to compromise Palestinian ideals? And can he forget the current siege of Gaza and bloodshed perpetrated by the Zionists?