Ten million without shelter in Pakistan: UN

ISLAMABAD (AFP) -- More than 10 million people have been left without shelter in Pakistan's floods for the past six weeks, the United Nations said Tuesday, in “one of the worst humanitarian disasters” in UN history.

“According to new estimates following the most recent flooding in Sindh...at least 10 million people are currently without shelter,” said Maurizio Giuliano, spokesman in Pakistan for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.“And this does not include those who already received emergency shelter supplies and those housed in schools,” Giuliano told AFP.He said the floods in Pakistan had become “one of the worst humanitarian disasters in UN history, in terms of number of people that we have to assist and also the area covered.”Hollywood star Angelina Jolie Tuesday visited Pakistan's northwest to draw the world's attention towards the plight of 21 million people affected by the country's worst-ever floods.Jolie, the 34-year-old actress and roving envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, spent time talking to long-term Afghan refugees, Pakistani communities and aid workers in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunwa province.It was Jolie's fourth visit to Pakistan since she became a UNHCR goodwill ambassador in 2001.""From what I understand the situation is on a scale that we have not really seen the likes of. It's on a huge scale,"" Jolie told reporters at a camp for the displaced.""It is extraordinarily complex situation, it's not just the floods,"" said Jolie, referring to the 1.7 million Afghan refugees already living in temporary camps in the northwest.Wearing a red-lined black cloak that covered her head, Jolie said she was upset to see the people's plight and called for donations through various channels, including the United Nation's official appeal.Last week, Jolie released a video message appealing for greater public support for Pakistan's relief efforts, and she has herself donated 100,000 dollars to the flood appeal.The UNHCR is providing relief aid including shelter materials to those displaced by the disaster, which has killed 1,760 people by the official toll.Photo: Goodwill ambassador of UNHCR and Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie visits a camp setup for people displaced by heavy floods, in Mohib Banda near Peshawar, Pakistan on Sept. 7, 2010. (AP photo)Photo: Goodwill ambassador of UNHCR and Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. (Reuters photo) -