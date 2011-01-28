I have a rule -- I never intervene in Palestinian political matters. I never comment on Palestinian internal debate. I do not think that I have the right to do so: I am an ex-Israeli and an ex-Jew, and I write about Israel, Jewish Identity politics, and Zionism.

For me, the leaked Palestinian Papers provide us with a valuable glimpse into Israeli politics and Western complicity in the crimes carried out against the Palestinian people. I do realize that most Palestinian commentators agree that the leaked papers have “damaged whatever little credibility the Ramallah-based authority still enjoyed among Palestinians”; yet, more than anything else, the Papers prove beyond doubt that Israel is not a partner for peace -- In spite of the weaknesses that have been shown by the PA since the 1990’s, Israel has failed to secure a peace deal, and has consistently failed to show any will to bring the conflict to an end. In short -- Israel has always wanted more.The Papers have also clearly shown that whilst Israel likes to present an image of ‘political pluralism’, that is little more than a deception: there is not much difference at all between Tzipi Livni and Avigdor Lieberman. Both are Zionist enthusiasts, and both are interested in a ‘Jews only state’ -- Indeed, just like Lieberman, Livni too offered to “transfer Israeli Arabs.” Thursday, we learned that as far back as 2004, the British MI6 was assisting the PA in the war against Hamas: according to The Guardian “The Palestinian Authority's security strategy to crush Hamas and other armed groups on the West Bank was originally drawn up by Britain's intelligence service, MI6”.So, at the time that the British Government was supposedly advocating “democracy” in Palestine, the reality was quite different: British 'James Bonds' were investing enormous effort in trying to destroy the rising political power in Palestine. One may wonder: what kind of ‘British interests’ was the MI6 serving in doing so? It is far from being a secret that in 2004 Tony Blair was primarily funded by Labour Friends of Israel; his No. 1 fund raiser was Lord Levy.The Palestinian people will liberate themselves eventually -- but it is also about time we all liberate ourselves from the grip of Israeli and Jewish lobbies?Musician and writer Gilad Atzmon was born in Israel in 1963. He has been described by John Lewis on the Guardian as the “hardest-gigging man in British jazz”. Atzmon's essays are widely published. His novels 'Guide to the perplexed' and 'My One And Only Love' have been translated into 24 languages. As a member of the Blockheads, Gilad has also recorded and performed with Ian Dury, Robbie Williams, Sinead O'Connor and Paul McCartney. Gilad has also recorded with Robert Wyatt, the Water Boys and many others. Learn more about Gilad by visiting his Website(Source: Salem-News.com