The Reagan revelation

Before he became an icon, Ronald Reagan was a paradox: a complex man who appeared simple, at once a genial fundamentalist and a conservative innovator. As America's oldest President, he found his most fervent supporters among the young. The only divorced man to occupy the Oval Office, Reagan as President rarely attended church. He enjoyed a relationship with his own children best described as intermittent.

Yet his name was synonymous with traditional values, and he inspired millions of the faithful to become politically active for the first time. During eight years in the White House, Reagan never submitted a balanced budget or ceased to blame Congress for excessive spending. He presided over the highest unemployment rate since World War II and one of the longest peacetime booms ever.It was hard to know what about Reagan, who was elected in 1980 as a bristling anti-communist, offended the foreign policy establishment more: his harsh rhetoric consigning the Soviet Union to the ash heap of history or his scorn for the prevailing doctrine of mutually assured destruction.State Department bureaucrats who tried to censor his speeches, most notably his 1987 Berlin ultimatum to Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall,” threw up their hands when Reagan proposed to eliminate nuclear weapons altogether.Even among his White House staff, admiration for the President's achievements was mingled with a faint whiff of condescension. “He knows so little and accomplishes so much,” marveled Robert McFarlane, the third of Reagan's six National Security Advisers.For much of his presidency, Reagan was a sharply polarizing figure. His job-approval rating bottomed out at 35% halfway through his first term. Yet he left Washington more popular than when he first took office, a feat unmatched since Dwight Eisenhower. That's not all the two men had in common. “You know why I like you, Ike?,” Winston Churchill asked the wartime commander who had labored, more or less harmoniously, alongside Bernard Law Montgomery, Charles de Gaulle and Franklin D. Roosevelt. “Because you ain't no glory hopper.” True to form, in the Oval Office, Eisenhower displayed a paperweight that read, in Latin, “Gently in manner, strong in deed.” Equally revealing was the plaque Reagan placed atop his presidential desk. “There is no limit to what a man can do, or where he can go,” it proclaimed, “if he doesn't mind who gets the credit.”Reagan's modesty set him apart in Washington even more than in Hollywood.As the media succumbed to Gorbymania, Gorbachev's American counterpart laughingly conceded center stage to the Soviet leader, reminding fretful handlers that he had once shared the silver screen with such notorious camera hogs as Wallace Beery and Errol Flynn.With equal sangfroid, Reagan professed not to care what “history” would say of him, on the eminently logical grounds that he wouldn't be around to read it.Scholars and journalists will more than compensate for his indifference.(Source: Time.com