Iran, Thailand sign trade cooperation document

TEHRAN -- The 8th meeting of the joint commission on the bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Thailand wrapped up in Bangkok on Thursday.

At the end of the meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Kasit Piromya and the Iranian Minister of Commerce Mehdi Ghanzanfari inked a 53-item cooperation document, ISNA reported.The signed document covers different fields such as trade, technical and engineering services, exporting agricultural products, insurance, and customs.Thailand’s Minister of Industry Chaiwut Bannawat in January said that the Thai investors are willing to invest in Iran’s different trade and economic fields.Talking in Thailand on the sidelines of a conference on investment opportunities in the Islamic Republic, Bannawat added, “Thai investors are eager to invest in Iran in various fields such as foodstuff, automotive industry, electronics, IT, tourism, transportation, and mines.”According to statistics for 2009, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 1.111 billion U.S. dollars. Iran mainly exports steel, iron, chemicals, medicines and fruit to Thailand. Thai companies in Iran operate mainly in the fishing industry.