Wimbledon announce record prize money

Rafael Nadal will win £1.1 million if he can successfully defend his Wimbledon title in July, after the All England Club announced a record prize fund.

The total pot at this year's event has been raised to £14.6m, an increase of 6.4 per cent from last year, while the singles champions will see a 10% increase. A new Court Three and Court Four are the latest editions to Aorangi Park, increasing capacity by 1000 to 38,500.""Leading international sports events such as Wimbledon are all about the quality of the players on show,"" said chairman Philip Brook. ""In the competitive world of top-level sport, it is important we offer prize money which suitably rewards the players for the box-office appeal they bring to the event.""Wimbledon chief executive Ian Ritchie has also called for a review of UK tax law which threatens to scare the world's top players off playing in Britain. International athletes in individual sports are currently taxed 50% of their appearance fee, winnings and a proportion of their endorsement earnings.Olympic champion Usain Bolt withdrew from the Diamond League meeting in London last year because of the tax implications, and while Wimbledon is unlikely to be affected, Ritchie has warned the AEGON Championship and ATP Tour Finals could suffer. Roger Federer already stays away from Queen's Club, instead opting to play in Halle.""Of course we have no problem with players being taxed on prize money but there is no doubt that the tax on endorsement income is a big disincentive,"" Ritchie said. ""If Lionel Messi comes here for a Champions League final he doesn't get taxed on his endorsement income but when Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal come here they do. That is a disincentive, quite clearly. In the discussions we have had with players and agents, it is on their radar.""(Source: ESPN)