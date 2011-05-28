Iran’s nuclear envoy downplays sanctions as ineffective

TEHRAN - The Iranian ambassador to the Vienna-based UN nuclear watchdog has said that the international sanctions on Iran have had no impact on the country’s nuclear activities.

Ambassador Ali Asghar Soltanieh made the remarks during a discussion of Iran’s nuclear capabilities at Vienna’s Diplomatic Academy on Friday.Soltanieh stated that those feeling the brunt are instead the sick and elderly stuck on Iran Air planes that cannot refuel due to the restrictions, the Associated Press reported.He insisted the Iranian people remain united behind the nuclear effort.Soltanieh appeared to be referring to the fact that Western companies have stopped refueling Iranian planes in compliance with U.S. sanctions that Tehran says violate international law.“Please be assured that none of the sanctions has affected our nuclear activities,” Soltanieh said in what he described as a message to the EU and diplomats in New York, home of the UN Security Council.Instead, “you are harming Iranian passengers,” Soltanieh said.He also implied that the Stuxnet computer worm that targeted Iran in September 2010 had little effect on its nuclear work.Scientists immediately worked on antivirus software to protect against the malware, he said.“No matter what, the Iranian people are more determined to continue,” Soltanieh said.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy said that Iran doesn’t want nuclear weapons because that would be a “strategic mistake.”Soltanieh made the remarks in reference to the report published by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in which the IAEA claimed it possesses evidence that Tehran has conducted work on a highly sophisticated nuclear triggering technology that experts said could be used for only one purpose: setting off a nuclear weapon.Soltanieh added, “Without nuclear weapons, we are as strong and powerful as nuclear weapons states.” He also said, “Are we hiding anything? No!