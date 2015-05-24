New integrated methods to lead future dam constructions in Iran: Ebtekar

TEHRAN – Masoumeh Ebtekar, head of Iran’s Department of Environment, said on Sunday that Iran's High Council for Water has decided to adopt new integrated techniques in future dam constructions to preserve and mange water supply, IRNA reported.

Ebtekar said that so far dams were considered the only solution to water storage, and responsible officials were not even willing to give it a second thought.Construction of dams has clearly created jobs and filled contractors’ pockets though it benefits for commoners and environment is questionable, she stated.Iran's High Council for Water is made up of ministries of energy, agriculture, industry, mine and trade, as well as the Management and Planning Organization of Iran and Department of Environment. A member of agriculture, water and natural resources committee of the parliament and two experts in agriculture also partake the council. The council has Iran’s president or his first deputy as chair man. Decisions made by the council should be executed after going through legal processes.“It does not mean that the construction of dams should fully stop, as dams may be necessary in some areas,” she said, adding, “However, measures have to be taken about building eco-friendly dams which tap scientific methods”, she explained.------ Caption: Karun-3 Dam in Khuzestan ProvinceSP