TEHRAN -- A Swedish cultural delegation visited the Book City Institute in Tehran on Tuesday.

The group composed of 15 teachers, university students, and scholars has visited Hamedan, Isfahan, Kashan, Tehran and several other Iranian cities in a weeklong tour, the institute announced on Wednesday.They held a meeting with the deputy director of the institute, Ali-Asghar Mohammadkhani, speaking about the places that they visited during their sojourn in Iran.They also admired Iranian cuisine, hospitality, and natural attractions of the country.Mohammadkhani said that the Book City Institute is keen that the connections among Iranian and Swedish cultural organizations are expanded.He also gave a report about the sessions that the institute has previously held about Swedish scholars, including the Swedish Orientalist and scholar of religion Geo Widengren and the Swedish author and prolific translator of Persian works of literature Eric Hermelin.He also announced the institute plan to hold a commemoration for famous Swedish adventurer and archaeologist Sven Hedin.The institute also plans to organize a meeting on Jonas Jonasson, a Swedish journalist and writer, best known as the author of the bestseller “The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared”.Photo: A Swedish cultural delegation visits Book City Institute Deputy Director Ali-Asghar Mohammadkhani (L) in Tehran on July 28, 2015.MMS/END