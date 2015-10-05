Rafsanjani urges world to halt the spread of ‘virus of terrorism’

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the chairman of the Expediency Council, told Croatian Parliament Speaker Josip Leko in Tehran on Monday that the world should mobilize to prevent the spread of the “virus of terrorism”, saying the current situation in which terrorism in spreading in the world benefits no country.

Rafsanjani called on Leko to remind the European countries of this bitter fact.He also said that an international coalition with good intention is required to fight terrorism.The Expediency Council chief also called Iran a major victim of terrorism and said allegations by certain Western countries that Iran supports terrorism is a sign of “political desperation”.Elsewhere, he expressed satisfaction over the current level of relations between Iran and Croatia.For his part, the Croatian parliament speaker called for expansion of ties with Iran.Leko also described Iran as Croatia’s “important partner” in the Middle East region.NA/PA