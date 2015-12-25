Air pollution affects lives of 30 millions in Iran: VP

TEHRAN — Currently air pollution affects the lives of 30 million of Iranians, vice president and director of the Department of Environment said on Thursday.

On her trip to West Azarbaijan province, Masoumeh Ebtekar explained that the current air pollution is the product of mismanagement in the past years and in order to avoid any further damages it needs to be dealt with right away.Raising awareness and developing public transportation are of great importance in preventing air pollution, Ebtekar noted.She also commented on Lake Urmia’s status, stating that the lake’s dryness raises alarms for the whole region and the larger world.“Lake Urmia is something beyond one nation, it belongs to all the mankind and the next generations will wonder if we have done our best [to save the lake], so we are bound to place a high priority on the restoration program[of the lake],” she pointed out.The current administration have devoted an undivided attention to the lake and carefully planned out everything to save it, she said, adding that “the restoration program will certainly work out well.”It is essential to reform old farming and irrigation patters and move toward smart farming which is compatible with the climate change in West Azarbaijan, she said.She additionally pointed to the economic importance of farming for West Azarbaijan province and other provinces, noting that reforming the old patterns is the only way to revive the lake.“Non-governmental organizations play key roles in mitigating environmental matters and will be supported by the government as well,"" she said.MQ/PA