“I Am Not Salvador” screened in Frankfurt

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Manuchehr Hadi’s comedy drama “I Am Not Salvador” began its European premiere in Frankfurt on Thursday.

The film is also scheduled to be screened at theaters in Cologne, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Munich. It will also touch the silver screens in the European cities of Stockholm, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Gothenburg by the end of April.

“I Am Not Salvador”, starring Reza Attaran, Yekta Naser and former Brazilian footballer Rivaldo, tells the story of an Iranian man who is invited to take a trip to Brazil with his family.

AFM/YAW

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