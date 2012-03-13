Iran lauds Egyptian parliament’s decision to expel Israeli ambassador

Iran has hailed the Egyptian parliament which unanimously voted on Monday to expel the Israeli ambassador to Cairo and halt gas exports to this regime.The move by the Egyptian parliament was a “natural” and “logical” response to “the crimes of the Zionist regime”, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast told reporters on Tuesday.The measure by the Egyptian parliament signals a dramatic change in Egypt after the ouster of Hosni Mubarak who ruled the country for 29 years.Mehmanparast said, “When people in independent countries take over the helm of affairs, they do not tolerate the crimes of the Zionist regime, and the move by the Egyptian parliament was a natural response.”“The move by the Egyptian parliament is considered logical… and we hope that all regional countries will achieve a good degree of independence to end invasions of the occupying Zionist regime,” the Foreign Ministry official noted.The vote was taken by a show of hands on a report by the chamber’s Arab affairs committee that declared Egypt will “never” be a friend, partner or ally of Israel, according to the ynetnews.com.The report described Israel as the nation’s “number one enemy” and endorsed Palestinian resistance “in all its kinds and forms” against Israel’s “aggressive policies.”The parliamentary report also called for the recall of Egypt’s ambassador in Israel and a revision of Egypt’s nuclear power policy in view of the widespread suspicion that Israel has a nuclear arsenal of its own.“Revolutionary Egypt will never be a friend, partner, or ally of the Zionist entity (Israel), which we consider to be the number one enemy of Egypt and the Arab nation.“It will deal with that entity as an enemy, and the Egyptian government is hereby called upon to review all its relations and accords with that enemy,” the report said.The decision by the 508-seat Egyptian lower house comes as Israel has assassinated more than 23 Palestinians in a series of air raids on the Gaza Strip in recent days.