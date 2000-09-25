IRGC Launches Military Maneuvers in Southwestern Iran

SHAHR-E KORD, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province Provincial forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched on Monday morning maneuvers, codenamed "Zolfaqar", 10 kilometers east of the southwestern city to mark the 20th anniversary outbreak Iraqi imposed war, the occasion observed annually as Sacred Defense Week in Iran. Gholam-Ali Heidari, commander of the provincial IRGC forces told IRNA that the goal behind the 2-day military exercises is to keep the present and future generations abreast with the realities of war and how to combat the ongoing cultural onslaught.

"In addition to handling over the values of the 8-year sacred defense to the younger generation, memoirs of the period can be relived," he added. He said that 5,000 Basijis (volunteer forces), both male and female, are joining the maneuvers. "The first day of maneuver is tentative but the second day would be operational under the supervision of the commander of the IRGC Joint Staff," Heidari said, adding that it has a budget of some 200 million rials. "Now the enemy is well aware of the Iranian nation's struggles, its resistance and military and defensive capabilities.

Knowing its strength, it has turned to exploiting the youth to oppose Islamic system by attacking the country's cultural values." Meanwhile, IRGC's Naval Forces launched the first stage of "Shahamat 79" maneuvers over an area of 5,400 nautical miles in the Persian Gulf on Sunday as a part of celebrations to mark the same occasion. Spokesman for the exercise, Ali Razmjoo, said that tens of missile launching vessels, ferryboats, frigates, personnel carriers and air units of the IRGC' Air Force along with hundred of divers, marines and frogmen of the IRGC's Navy as well as Basijis are taking part in the war games.

The 5-phase maneuver is to continue for five days. Also Commander Rear Admiral Dasbushehri said, "Forces under his command have also launched "Me'raj 79" maneuvers in the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf Sunday." Dasbushehri went on to say that the military exercise involved air units, missile launchers, marine and special task forces. The 4-day maneuver is to be staged in four phases over an area extending 1,000 square kilometers in the waters of Persian Gulf. Iran's Navy announced last week that it was about to launch the first locally built mini-vessel capable of functioning as a rocket launcher and destroyer.

(IRNA)