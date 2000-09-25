Internet Site Helps Trace Missing Kids

ROME High technology has been brought into the fight against child abduction as crime-fighters warn the problem is becoming increasingly global. A Website aimed at reunited missing children with their families has been launched in a bid to halt the trafficking of youngsters. More than 2000 children go missing every day in the U.S. alone, and the pattern is similar in many other parts of the world, say police and children's welfare officials.

Most cases involve children, especially teenagers, running away from home after a parental argument, or one parent snatching a child in a tug-of-love tussle after losing a custody battle.

Some children are asked to leave by their own parents or guardians, while another category of children somehow get lost or go missing, often because they have been injured while out of sight of their parents. But between 2 and 3 percent of all children reported missing each year have been abducted by strangers, whose intentions are frequently sinister.

At the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC), an organization set up to help parents find their children, experts say cross-border abductions are becoming more and more common. International child abduction is getting worse, said Nancy Dube, vice president of ICMEC which is based in Alexandria, in the U.S. The world is becoming smaller and there are more and more inter-country marriages, therefore more divorces are taking place and therefore more parental abductions.

But I also believe there is a lot of international trafficking, with child sexual trafficking and child sexual tourism going on, she added. It is a very complex issue, and one our goals is to better research and document these cases of child abduction. Law enforcement official agree that child sex tourism is growing, not just in Asia, but also in other regions, most notably Latin America and Eastern Europe. But another disturbing trend, as yet imperfectly understood by crimefighters, appears to involve the kidnapping of children for other motives, possible as sources of organs for transplants.

Trafficking in children definitely goes on these days, said Enzo Bianco, Italy's interior minister. It may be linked to organ transplants. We don't know, and we are trying to find out. But it's certainly not a national phenomenon. It's an international one. Alarmed by the rise in the number of children going missing each year, Italy recently became the latest country to join a Website that helps track down missing children and return them to their families. The original site was set up in the U.S.

in 1997. Today, it receives an average of 3 million hits a day.

Now the initiative has gone global, with similar sites launched in Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Venezuela, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand and still more planned.

Information is the biggest tool the police has, especially when it comes to trans-boundary crime, said Italy's Deputy Police Chief Rino Monaco. The possibility of a child disappearing and ending up in another country is a very real one, so it makes sense to extend this on a worldwide basis.

The new Website enables details and photographs of a missing child to be circulated to police throughout the youngster's home country, and also around the world, almost as soon as his disappearance has been reported. The first few minutes are crucial, said Valentino Bravi, of Computer Associates, the U.S.-based company which designed the software. Within just a few minutes of the disappearance of a child, a photograph and all his personal details can be put on the Website and circulated not just throughout the country, but throughout the world.

It is important to spread the information about these children quickly, said Charles Wang, head of Computer Associates and the man who came up with the idea of the Website. Time is of the essence. For every second the child is missing, it makes it harder to find him. As a father of two children, it is something I never want to think about, but it is a reality for thousands of parents every year, he added. Now we have brought technology into the fight against child abduction.

Chinese-born Wang, who moved to the U.S. as an 8-year-old boy, now has 18,000 staff working for him in more than 100 countries and an annual turnover of $6.3 billion. Widely known as a benefactor, especially for children's causes, he has made the software for the missing children's site available free of charge as well as training staff and law enforcement officials how to use it.

Initial results show the Website can have impressive results.

Since the network was established, we have seen a recovery rate that has increased dramatically, from 66 percent to over 90 percent, said ICMEC's Nancy Dube. It is largely due to the timely distribution of images across borders.

If a photograph of a missing child can be put quickly on the Internet, the chances of a safe recovery are much higher.

The site contains photographs and physical details about each missing child, including his age, hair and eye color, height and the circumstances of his disappearance. But it also offers clues that might help identify him, such as personal likes and dislikes and even favorite foods and pastimes. Police leading the search can print out posters of the missing child within minutes of his disappearance, and, as the hunt goes on, can constantly update the information.

On one occasion, a 16-year-old girl in the U.S. was found after her picture appeared on grocery bags in New York and New Jersey, downloaded from the site by police. Often, detectives are helped by members of the public, who can check with the Website to see if a child, who appears to be unaccompanied, listed as missing.

"If, as often happens, someone sees a child on the streets asking for money, that person can go to the site and look for him by keying in his physical characteristics, such as the color of his eyes, his approximate height and the color of his hair, said Italian deputy police chief Monaco. This could help lead the police to him.

In Italy, 17,441 children were reported missing in 1999, though most were children who had run away from home and were quickly found or whom a father or mother from the other parent had abducted. Said Italian Interior Minister Enzo Bianco: "The cease in which actual harm to the child is involved are minimal. We are talking about just a few. but that doesn't mean we should lower our guard." Added Monaco: "The cases of children disappearing have increased in recent years, and we believe it is going to get worse.

We need to do something about it." One of the first profiles to be posted on the new Italian site was that of 14-year-old Giuseppe Sammiceli, who disappeared from his home in Catania, Sicily, on Feb. 26. So far, there is no news of his whereabouts.

There are some devastatingly sad stories on the site. Angela Celentano, a pretty darkhaired child, disappeared without trace while her parents' backs were turned during a family picnic in the woods not far from Naples during the summer of 1996. At the time, Angela was just 3, and Italian police still have no idea what may have happened to her.

Now, thanks to new technology developed by designers of the Website, police around the world have a photo of what Angela may look like today, aged 7, assuming she is still alive. The technique, known as age progression, projects the way in which time may alter a child's appearance, including the shape of the face, the teeth and the style and color of hair. Experts use photographs of siblings, as well as of the parents when they were young, to help make their prediction more accurate. "We can take an old photograph of a child, and show you what he will look like several years hence," said Wang. To illustrate his point, Wang shows a snapshot of Stephan, a little boy who was abducted in the U.S. when he was just 2 years old.

He was finally found and returned to his family after eight years, thanks to the age-progression technique. The similarity between the age-progressed photograph, which was circulated on the Website, and a real photograph of Stephan aged 10, is uncanny.

Edward Nye was 15 when, during a boy scout camp, he said he was going fishing, back in the summer of 1978. He never returned, and has not been seen since. But his family has not given up hope. Today, if by chance he is still alive, Edward would be 36. site designers have drawn up a profile of him as he might look now he would probably be 1.60 meters tall and weigh around 54 kilos (120 lbs) and have created a photograph of his probable facial appearance.

Experience has taught that missing children can be found, even after very long periods. Crystal Anzaldi was just 14 months old when she disappeared from her crib, abducted mysteriously in the winter of 1990 from her home in Golden Hills, a suburb of San Diego, California. Incredibly, she was found seven years later, in Puerto Rico, by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, still living with the family who had kidnapped her. Jeanice Rodriguez was 2 when her father abducted her. She was found 13 years later as a result of age-progressed photographs distributed by U.S.

police.

She was recently reunited with her mother, who she had been told was dead. Children taken when they are very young often have no idea of their real name and family. Beau Dugas, from Louisiana, discovered his true identity from the missing children's Website while surfing on the Internet, almost 12 years after his father abducted him. Beau, who was taken while still a baby, had always believed his mother to be dead, but she had never stopped hoping, and had kept in touch with ICMEC, posting details about her son on the Internet when it went on-line.

The boy recognized himself after hearing about the site from a friend. Now aged 13, he has finally been reunited with his mother. "That's our favorite story," said Wang. The Website has been used to solve cases of missing children abducted by contacts on the Internet, a growing cause for concern, say police. A 35-year-old man she met on-line, posing as a teenager kidnapped one 15-year-old girl from South Pittsburg, Tennessee. With the help of the ICMEC and the Website, she was later found and returned to her family.

The Website has a tip-tine, where members of the public concerned about the suspicious behavior of adults with minors can pass on their fears to the authorities. In the past 10 years, the missing children's organization has been called in to investigate 68,000 cases of youngsters who have disappeared. Of those, 51,000 have been recovered safe and sound. Throughout my many years of involvement with the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children, I have met many families whose lives have been turned upside down by the disappearance of their children, said Dube. Now that search has been revolutionized.

The missing children's Website is: www.missingkids.com/global.

(Courtesy World News Link, Inc.)