Iran’s annual crude steel output jumps 11%

TEHRAN- Iran produced 18.466 million tons of crude steel in the past Iranian calendar year 1395 (ended on March 20), showing 11 percent rise from its preceding year, IRIB reported on Saturday.

The country’s crude steel output stood at 16.656 million tons in 1394.

Of the mentioned figure, 14.419 million tons have been produced by the state-run companies and the rest 4.047 million tons by the private sector.

Also, some 18.151 million tons of steel products have been produced in Iran in the past calendar year, indicating four percent growth from the figure of its preceding year.

Of the steel products output figure, some 11.331 million tons have been produced by the state-run companies and 6.82 million tons by the private units.

According to a January report published by the World Steel Association, Iran produced 17.89 million tons of crude steel in 2016, registering an 11 percent growth compared to the figure in 2015.

Iran’s crude steel output in 2015 stood at 16.14 million tons, the report said.

Maintaining its 2015 record the country ranked 14th among global crude steel producers in 2016.

Also, Europe’s steel import from Iran has increased by nearly eight times between 2013 and 2016, placing the country at the third spot next to China and India.

MA/MG