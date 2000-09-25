3 Iranian Films in 44th London Film Festival

TEHRAN Three Iranian films will be screened in the forthcoming 44th London International Film Festival. According to the Public Relations Department of the festival some 258 films from 44 countries are to take part in the festival. The festival will be held from November 1-16. The Iranian films which are to be screened in the festival include Blackboard by Samira Makhmalbaf, Circle by Ja'far Panahi and A Girl in Sneakers by Rassoul Sadr-Ameli.

Blackboard will be shown on November 5 in 44th London International Film Festival. Circle is to be screened on November 2 and 4 and finally A Girl in Sneakers is to be screened on November 12-13.

