TEHRAN - UNESCO and the Iranian university of environment will co-host an ethics teachers’ training course in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, from July 9-13.

The course, which is to be held for the first time in the country, are aiming at advancing quality ethics education by building professional capacities of ethics teachers in the country and the wider region, unesco.org reported.

The course will be based on one week training module developed by UNESCO in collaboration with the global experts in ethics education.

The module contains key components including global perspective on ethics teaching such as trends, challenges and opportunities, the UNESCO core curriculum as a tool for promoting quality ethics education.

It also highlights ethics teaching in action as to what and how to teach (a model lesson), ethics teaching and inter-faith dialogue by sharing experiences in ethics teaching in different religious contexts, classroom communication on pedagogy and psychology of ethics teaching, and simulated teaching presentations by participants followed by feedback from the course instructors.

The course is conducted by a team of experts with extensive experience in ethics education and cooperation with UNESCO. Due to the interactive nature of the course, the number of participants is limited to 30 persons. There is no tuition fee for participating in the course.