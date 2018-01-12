Open burning of waste ‘illegal’: official

TEHRAN – Burning waste in the open or even in substandard incinerators is considered as an illegal act and violators will face fines, chief of Tehran’s department of environment said, YJC reported on Tuesday.

This is in line with ‘clean air law’, adopted by the Iranian parliament on July 16, 2017; aiming to take more serious steps towards dealing with air pollution.

Burning different kinds of waste aggravates air pollution which threatens the health of citizens, Mohammad Hossein Bazgir noted.

All the people have responsibility towards conserving the environment, he added, highlighting that the department of environment will charge the offenders without exception.

Burning waste is usually an environmentally poor waste management option because potential resources are lost and it can cause air, land and water pollution.

MAH/MQ/MG