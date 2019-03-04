Iran Meteorological Organization picks first female chief

TEHRAN – For the first time after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, a woman was appointed as the director of Iran Meteorological Organization, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami appointed Sahar Tajbakhsh as IMO director, replacing Davood Parhizkar.

Tajbakhsh holds PhD degree in meteorology, enjoys more than 20 years of working experience at IMO as deputy director for research affairs. She has served as faculty member of the IMO research center and executive director of international conference on climate change.

Appointment of Tajbakhsh as the director of IMO was in line with the goal of government for benefiting from potentials of women in high ranking positions, noted Eslami.

NM/MQ/MG