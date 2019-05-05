Zlatko Kranjcar sacked as Iran U23 football coach

TEHRAN - Zlatko Kranjcar has been fired as head coach of Iran U23 football team on Sunday after one year in charge.

Ex-Persepolis and Sepahan coach was named as the head coach of the Iranian team in last year’s April.

The 62-year-old Croatian, who has also coached Croatia and Montenegro national football teams, replaced Amirhossein Peyrovani in the Iran U23 football team

Iran, a powerhouse of the Asian football, have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.

The Persians earned a spot in the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 Final in late March but the Iranian officials are not satisfied with the way Iran qualified for the tournament.

The Iranian media reports suggest that an Iranian coach will replace Kranjcar.

Padideh coach Yahya Golmohammadi is a candidate to lead the team.

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament.

It will act as the AFC qualifiers for the Olympic football tournament. The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.