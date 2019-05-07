Leader aide: U.S. unable to wage military war on Iran

TEHRAN - A military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the United States is not able to launch a military war against Iran.

“We believe that the Americans are neither willing nor capable to do something, meaning their unwillingness comes from their lack of power to drag the region into chaos or potentially stage military action against Iran, be it a limited action or striking some bases,” Hossein Dehqan said in an interview with the London-based Al-Araby released on Tuesday.

Dehqan also commented on some reports saying that Iran has received an official letter from the U.S. which indicates Washington has no plans to launch military action against Iran.

“There is no need for the Islamic Republic of Iran to be waiting for, or interested to receive such a letter from the Americans,” he said.

He underlined that neither can the region take on more crisis, nor is Washington itself able to win the support of the world’s public opinion to mobilize resources against Iran.

He also touched upon a statement by U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton in which he recently said the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the region sends a message to Iran.

“In military analyses, some people argue that deployment of troops and facilities means preparedness for war and combat. These analysts may even enumerate some objectives for that [possible] war,” he said.

However, added the general, even U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he would be fighting wars in several areas in the world if he wanted to listen to Bolton.

“That’s why the political elite in the United States are still wise enough to stop hardliners and keep tension from spilling over beyond acceptable levels.”

Dehqan downplayed U.S., Israeli and Saudi pushes to create the impression that the Middle East region is on the threshold of a serious crisis.

“They know well that in such a crisis if someone pulls the trigger first, that shooting will not be limited to a specified location or region,” stated Dehqan who served as defense minister in Hassan Rouhani’s first administration.

On the possibility of blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the general said, “Blocking the Strait of Hormuz is not outside the capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

However, he added, Iran wants the strategic waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf to stay “open to all” countries.

Some 18.5 million barrels of oil per day flow through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman.

“What the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been saying is that the Strait of Hormuz should be open to all, and that if they are going to impose restrictions on using it, naturally the sphere of this restriction will include others as well,” he stressed.

“Therefore, if restrictions are slapped on [Iran’s] oil exports, and if we are supposed to lose our sovereignty over this strategic passageway, or if it no longer serves our interests, the Islamic Republic will definitely use this strait as a tool,” he said.

SP/PA

