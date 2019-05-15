ICT Ministry to establish system for media credibility assessment

TEHRAN – The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Ministry plans to establish a system for media credibility assessment, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said that cyberspace promotes gossips and the media literacy is a method through which, one can recognize true and false stories and news.

Social networks are not news sources and Iran Telecommunication Research Center is providing a system through which, the reliability of sources for released news can be assessed.

The people should have access to tools and systems in order to assess the news they have faced in social media and cyberspace, he said.

Silence is not the way to deal with gossips but one should accept to explain about the reliability of the news to the people, he explained.

SB/MQ/MG