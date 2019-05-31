Iranian company exports antibacterial carpets to 25 countries

TEHRAN -- An Iranian carpet manufacturing company has exported 1.5 million euros of antibacterial carpets containing silver nanoparticles to 25 countries during the past Iranian calendar year 1397, which ended on March 20, 2019, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Iraq, Oman, China, Japan, Russia, Austria, Germany and South Africa are amongst the destinations of carpets, the company’s marketing director Khashayar Mohajer Shojaei said.

The antibacterial carpets are very healthy and are suitable for elderlies and children, he said.

High humidity in the Persian Gulf countries increases the chance of growing bacteria in carpets, so the Persian Gulf countries welcome this kind of products, he explained.

According to Nano Products Database website, silver particles are stabilized easily in nano-dimension which leads to formation more stable colloids. The most noticeable advantages of silver nanoparticles are in biomedicine. It could be mentioned that in nano-dimension, antibacterial effect of silver increases significantly, so that they are able to destroy over 650 bacterial species.

The modified electrochemical properties of silver nanoparticles can also offer faster response times and lower detection limits in nano-scale sensors. In the case of odor-resistant carpet, the textile industry recognizes that silver nanoparticles offer distinct properties that combat bacterial growth and reduce body odor.



According to rugspa.com, there are at least 200,000 germs and bacteria in addition to dust mites, and allergens per square inch thriving in your rug. Carpets are germ breeding farms. Norovirus survives on the carpet or rug for many weeks then it gets airborne and then causes stomach flu on humans. Fungi and mold cause allergies and even death. There are at least 200,000 germs and bacteria in addition to dust mites, and allergens per square inch thriving in your rug.

