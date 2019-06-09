Tehran gastronomy festival to focus on healthy food

TEHRAN – Tehran will be hosting a gastronomy festival on June 15, which aims to bring healthy food and diet into sharp focus.

The festival intends to pursue a perspective of shaping a healthy and vibrant society through improving food industry [standards] and encouraging the use of healthy food intakes, CHTN reported.

The event will be organized by the Ministry of Health under the auspices of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions. However, for members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element.

The Iranian cuisine, usually dominated with fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

