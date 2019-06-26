Iran senior football team to play U23 in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will play Iran U23 team in a friendly match in late July.

The match has been scheduled for July 24.

Iran U23 football team, headed by Farhad Majidi, prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship which will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran, a powerhouse of the Asian football, have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.

Iran national football team are also preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in September.

Marc Wilmots’s Iran are top AFC team in the FIFA rankings at No. 21.